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Spain Dominates Serbia with Stellar Performance in Pre-World Cup Friendly

Spain's national soccer team triumphed in a 3-0 victory against Serbia in a pre-World Cup friendly match. Striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice in the first half, while Víctor Muñoz added a third goal on his senior international debut. The match allowed Spain to refine their attacking strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:06 IST
Spain Dominates Serbia with Stellar Performance in Pre-World Cup Friendly
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Spain's national soccer team asserted their pre-World Cup prowess with a commanding 3-0 win over Serbia. With two extraordinary goals from striker Mikel Oyarzabal in the first half, Spain showcased their attacking flair.

The match, set up after a plan to play Argentina fell through due to regional conflicts, functioned as a technical drill for the Spaniards, who capitalized on dynamic movements and precise passing.

Oyarzabal's efforts were complemented by Víctor Muñoz's goal following a clever assist by Ferran Torres, demonstrating Spain's depth ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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