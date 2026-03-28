Spain's national soccer team asserted their pre-World Cup prowess with a commanding 3-0 win over Serbia. With two extraordinary goals from striker Mikel Oyarzabal in the first half, Spain showcased their attacking flair.

The match, set up after a plan to play Argentina fell through due to regional conflicts, functioned as a technical drill for the Spaniards, who capitalized on dynamic movements and precise passing.

Oyarzabal's efforts were complemented by Víctor Muñoz's goal following a clever assist by Ferran Torres, demonstrating Spain's depth ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)