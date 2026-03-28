Spain Dominates Serbia with Stellar Performance in Pre-World Cup Friendly
Spain's national soccer team triumphed in a 3-0 victory against Serbia in a pre-World Cup friendly match. Striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice in the first half, while Víctor Muñoz added a third goal on his senior international debut. The match allowed Spain to refine their attacking strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:06 IST
Spain's national soccer team asserted their pre-World Cup prowess with a commanding 3-0 win over Serbia. With two extraordinary goals from striker Mikel Oyarzabal in the first half, Spain showcased their attacking flair.
The match, set up after a plan to play Argentina fell through due to regional conflicts, functioned as a technical drill for the Spaniards, who capitalized on dynamic movements and precise passing.
Oyarzabal's efforts were complemented by Víctor Muñoz's goal following a clever assist by Ferran Torres, demonstrating Spain's depth ahead of the World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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