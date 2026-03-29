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Harmony on the Musi: Hyderabad's Visionary Riverfront Revival

The Musi Rejuvenation Project in Hyderabad merges ecological restoration with cultural harmony, led by CM A Revanth Reddy. It proposes a sacred, inclusive riverfront celebrating major faiths with temples, a mosque, a gurudwara, and a church. The initiative aims to foster unity and environmental healing for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:54 IST
Harmony on the Musi: Hyderabad's Visionary Riverfront Revival
Representative Image (Photo/Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In Hyderabad, a groundbreaking initiative known as the Musi Rejuvenation Project is underway, combining ecological restoration with a celebration of cultural unity. Spearheaded by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, this project seeks not only to revitalize the historic Musi River but also to create a shared sacred space along its banks.

The project aims to establish a riverfront that embodies inclusivity and spiritual coexistence, featuring temples, a mosque, a gurudwara, and a church. This represents a bold statement on communal harmony and respects India's diverse religious heritage. Underlined by the development of 'Dakshina Kasi,' efforts are already in motion with investments of ₹700 crores for historic temples.

Environmental restoration is also a priority, as the plan seeks to transform the Musi and Esa Rivers into vibrant ecosystems. By diverting the Godavari River to mitigate pollution, the government addresses rising ecological challenges while aspiring to make the riverfront a hub of cultural, economic, and spiritual activity. This initiative redefines the Musi from neglected waters to a symbol of shared humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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