Telangana Takes Over Hyderabad Metro Phase-1
The Telangana Legislative Assembly approved a resolution to take over Phase-1 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project from L&T. The state plans to address technical and legal issues for Phase-II, aiming to enhance public transport and gain international recognition for Hyderabad.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Legislative Assembly has endorsed a significant motion, transitioning Phase-1 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project from L&T, a prominent infrastructure company, to state management. This move, proposed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, targets the resolution of ongoing technical, legal, and administrative hurdles.
Spanning 69 kilometers, Phase-1 will now be under the purview of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL). The state government is concurrently devising proposals for Phases II A and II B, aimed at covering 76.4 km and 86.1 km, respectively, amid a collaborative venture involving both state and central entities.
While the resolution saw backing from the majority of the House, BRS MLA T Harish Rao declared it not wholly unanimous, citing that their views were overlooked. The state's takeover also involves a substantial financial commitment, including equity worth Rs 2,000 crore and settling the project's debt of Rs 13,000 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Telangana
- Hyderabad
- Metro
- Rail
- Project
- L&T
- Phase-1
- Government
- Transport
- Infrastructure
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