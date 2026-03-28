Telangana Takes Over Hyderabad Metro Phase-1

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has endorsed a significant motion, transitioning Phase-1 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project from L&T, a prominent infrastructure company, to state management. This move, proposed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, targets the resolution of ongoing technical, legal, and administrative hurdles.

Spanning 69 kilometers, Phase-1 will now be under the purview of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL). The state government is concurrently devising proposals for Phases II A and II B, aimed at covering 76.4 km and 86.1 km, respectively, amid a collaborative venture involving both state and central entities.

While the resolution saw backing from the majority of the House, BRS MLA T Harish Rao declared it not wholly unanimous, citing that their views were overlooked. The state's takeover also involves a substantial financial commitment, including equity worth Rs 2,000 crore and settling the project's debt of Rs 13,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)