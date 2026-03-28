Leo XIV's Historical Visit: A Call for Faith and Preservation in Monaco

Pope Leo XIV made history on Saturday by becoming the first pope to visit Monaco since 1538. Upon arrival, he encouraged the affluent community of Monaco to use their wealth and Catholic faith to protect and uphold the sanctity of life.

During his visit, Leo was welcomed by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene at the heliport, and met with members of the royal family at the palace. His message underscored the relevance of Catholic teachings in maintaining peace in challenging times.

Leo's visit included interactions with Monaco's Catholic community and a Mass in the sports stadium. In light of Prince Albert's refusal to legalize abortion, the visit reaffirmed Monaco's enduring Catholic identity in an increasingly secular Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)