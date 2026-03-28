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Leo XIV's Historical Visit: A Call for Faith and Preservation in Monaco

Pope Leo XIV made a historic visit to Monaco, the first papal visit since 1538. He urged Monaco's wealthy residents to leverage their resources and Catholic faith for good to promote the sanctity of life. His visit highlighted Monaco's Catholic identity amidst growing secularism in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:47 IST
Leo XIV's Historical Visit: A Call for Faith and Preservation in Monaco
Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Pope Leo XIV made history on Saturday by becoming the first pope to visit Monaco since 1538. Upon arrival, he encouraged the affluent community of Monaco to use their wealth and Catholic faith to protect and uphold the sanctity of life.

During his visit, Leo was welcomed by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene at the heliport, and met with members of the royal family at the palace. His message underscored the relevance of Catholic teachings in maintaining peace in challenging times.

Leo's visit included interactions with Monaco's Catholic community and a Mass in the sports stadium. In light of Prince Albert's refusal to legalize abortion, the visit reaffirmed Monaco's enduring Catholic identity in an increasingly secular Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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