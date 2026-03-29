Bill Maher Fires Back at Trump with Mark Twain Prize Win

Comedian and television host Bill Maher has responded to former US President Donald Trump's criticism over his selection for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In the recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, he humorously tackled the uproar, describing his feelings of honor in accepting the accolade.

Trump's camp had denounced Maher's award news as "fake," prompting a series of witty remarks from the comedian. Maher joked about reaching a compromise: "I'm going to get it, and then I'm going to give it to him. Everybody's happy," he quipped, emphasizing his willingness to engage with the former president.

Adding to the repartee, Maher addressed past insults from Trump, deftly listing them with sarcastic pride. "As a 'low-ratings lightweight' and 'a rather dumb guy,' I'm honored to accept the Mark Twain Award," he noted. Maher confirmed his attendance at the ceremony, humorously remarking that Trump should attend too.

(With inputs from agencies.)