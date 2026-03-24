Bollywood Apology: Ranveer Singh Addresses Controversial Remarks

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is taking steps to apologize for comments deemed offensive during a Filmfare Award ceremony. The Karnataka High Court was informed that Singh plans to file an affidavit and visit Chamundi Hill in response to a complaint regarding his remarks on 'Chavundi Daiva,' a deity from the film Kantara Chapter 1.

The controversy arose when Singh allegedly referred to the deity as a ghost, prompting a complaint from a lawyer who claimed his religious sentiments had been hurt. During Tuesday's hearing, Justice M. Nagaprasanna emphasized that public figures like Singh hold significant influence and are responsible for their statements.

While Singh's counsel Sajan Poovayya assured the court of the actor's intended apology and pilgrimage, the complainant's lawyer, C G Malayali, dismissed the proposed apology as insufficient. He argued that a personal visit to the temple for an oral apology is necessary. The court underscored the need for sincere corrective action and adjourned the matter to April 10 for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)