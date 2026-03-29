Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Young Lives in Pakistan
A roof collapse caused by heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan resulted in the deaths of three children and injuries to two others, according to rescue officials. The incident took place in Bannu district, with five children from the same family trapped under the debris. Rescue efforts saved two children.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:50 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A devastating roof collapse, triggered by heavy rainfall, has claimed the lives of three children in northwest Pakistan.
The tragic incident occurred in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving a family shattered as five children were trapped under the rubble.
Rescue operations managed to save two of the children, who are now receiving medical attention. The condition of the injured remains concerning, and authorities are investigating further details.