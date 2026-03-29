Left Menu

Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Young Lives in Pakistan

A roof collapse caused by heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan resulted in the deaths of three children and injuries to two others, according to rescue officials. The incident took place in Bannu district, with five children from the same family trapped under the debris. Rescue efforts saved two children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:50 IST
Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Young Lives in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating roof collapse, triggered by heavy rainfall, has claimed the lives of three children in northwest Pakistan.

The tragic incident occurred in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving a family shattered as five children were trapped under the rubble.

Rescue operations managed to save two of the children, who are now receiving medical attention. The condition of the injured remains concerning, and authorities are investigating further details.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russia's Ust-Luga Port

Ukraine Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russia's Ust-Luga Port

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: New District Court in Kargil Enhances Justice Delivery

Breaking Barriers: New District Court in Kargil Enhances Justice Delivery

 India
3
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

 India
4
Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026