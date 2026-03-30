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Bridging Cultures: Boao Forum's Religious Harmony Session

The Boao Forum for Asia 2026 hosted a session promoting religious harmony and cultural exchange. Keynote speakers discussed how Buddhist traditions have adapted within Chinese culture. The dialogue emphasized interfaith cooperation, focusing on global peace, governance, and cultural integration, reaffirming the Buddhist tradition's role in fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boao | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:51 IST
Bridging Cultures: Boao Forum's Religious Harmony Session
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A prominent session on religious harmony and cultural exchange took place on March 27, part of the Boao Forum for Asia's Annual Conference 2026, spotlighting Buddhist, Taoist, and Islamic traditions.

Hosted by Ven. Zong Xing, the forum showcased insights from global religious leaders and scholars, underscoring Buddhism's adaptation to Chinese cultural contexts over millennia.

Discussions centered on peacebuilding and global governance efforts, with a focus on fostering dialogue and integration through religious contributions, including initiatives led by the Buddhist Association of China and partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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