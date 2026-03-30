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Escalating Tensions: Gaza Air Strikes Amid Rising Conflict

An Israeli air strike in Gaza killed at least three Palestinians amid ongoing conflict despite a ceasefire. The violence has continued in Gaza and the West Bank, with multiple deaths reported and accusations against Israeli forces. The situation is exacerbated by Israel's separate conflict with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:25 IST
Escalating Tensions: Gaza Air Strikes Amid Rising Conflict
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An Israeli air strike claimed the lives of at least three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as violence persisted despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire established over five months ago, local health officials confirmed. The air strike targeted a group near Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, resulting in further casualties and damage.

The ceasefire, aimed at reducing hostilities, has not prevented ongoing violence. More than 72,000 individuals have perished since the conflict reignited in October 2023. Simultaneously, Israel continues its military campaigns against Iran and Hezbollah, leading to additional regional instability.

Meanwhile, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, tensions remained high as Israeli forces reportedly shot and killed 22-year-old Ramzi Awawada near Hebron. Rights groups criticized increased settler violence, exacerbated by movement restrictions and roadblocks hampering emergency response efforts. Concerns grow as these incidents fuel further conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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