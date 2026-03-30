Apple Distribution Hit with $516,000 Fine for Sanctions Breach

The British government has imposed a £390,000 fine on Apple Distribution International Limited (ADI), a subsidiary of the U.S.-based technology giant Apple Inc., for breaches of Russia sanctions. The Ireland-based subsidiary was found to have made funds accessible to a sanctioned individual without the required license.

According to a notification released by the government on Monday, the violation was related to two separate payments made by ADI in 2022. The exact details of the transaction have not been disclosed but are enough to warrant a hefty penalty, reflecting the seriousness with which the UK views adherence to its sanctions policy.

This financial penalty serves as a reminder to multinational companies to carefully navigate international sanctions and regulations. The exchange rate at the time of the penalty announcement was $1 to 0.7556 pounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)