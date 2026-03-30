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Rising Attacks: Odisha's Government Officials Under Siege

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reported 1,399 incidents of attacks on government officials in Odisha over two years. The number rose from 632 in 2024-25 to 767 in 2025-26. The highest incidents were from Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Puri districts, with 1,318 arrests made in connection with these cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:25 IST
Rising Attacks: Odisha's Government Officials Under Siege
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In a concerning development, 1,399 attacks on government officials were reported in Odisha over the past two years, disclosed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during an assembly session.

Majhi revealed that such incidents rose from 632 in the financial year 2024-25 to 767 in 2025-26, indicating an alarming trend.

The report identified Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Puri as the worst-affected districts. Odisha Police successfully arrested 1,318 individuals tied to the cases, showcasing rigorous law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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