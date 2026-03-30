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Sonia Gandhi's Remarkable Recovery: Doctors Optimistic

Sonia Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, is recovering well after being hospitalized with a fever. She is responding positively to antibiotics for a systemic infection and her condition is stable, according to doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. A decision on her discharge will be made soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:30 IST
Sonia Gandhi's Remarkable Recovery: Doctors Optimistic
Sonia Gandhi
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Sonia Gandhi, the prominent Congress leader, has shown 'excellent progress' in her recovery and is described as 'absolutely normal' by her medical team. Her discharge from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is anticipated shortly, officials reported on Monday.

Gandhi, who had been admitted with a fever on March 24, continues to receive IV antibiotics although all vital signs are within normal ranges, as confirmed by hospital chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop. 'A decision regarding her discharge will be taken jointly with her and her treating physician,' remarked Dr. Swaroop, emphasizing that she remains hale and hearty despite the treatment.

The former Congress president is under treatment for a systemic infection, responding well to ongoing medication, and remains under the careful watch of a senior medical team. Her continued observation is primarily a precaution, with doctors affirming her stable health condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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