Rap for Peace: Clem Cléopâtre's Anthem Against Violence

At the close of a vibrant three-day music festival in Goma, Congolese rapper Clem Cléopâtre delivered a riveting performance, captivating nearly 3,000 attendees with her dynamic and thought-provoking lyrics emphasizing social cohesion, peace, and unity.

The festival, 'Musika na Kipaji', organized by local women, has become a beacon of hope, campaigning against gender-based violence while showcasing women's prowess in music and dance. Goma, caught in the grip of ongoing conflicts, witnessed a unique social gathering as people from diverse backgrounds celebrated amidst unrest.

Despite the volatile political climate, festival-goers found solace in music, which fostered unity and resistance against violence. The event serves as a critical platform for women like Cléopâtre to inspire and motivate others, standing as a testament to resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)