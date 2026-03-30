Rap for Peace: Clem Cléopâtre's Anthem Against Violence
Congolese rapper Clem Cléopâtre energized attendees at a women's music festival in Goma with powerful lyrics on social unity amidst ongoing conflicts. The annual event advocates against gender-based violence while celebrating female talents. Despite the political turmoil, the festival fosters a sense of community and hope through music and culture.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
At the close of a vibrant three-day music festival in Goma, Congolese rapper Clem Cléopâtre delivered a riveting performance, captivating nearly 3,000 attendees with her dynamic and thought-provoking lyrics emphasizing social cohesion, peace, and unity.
The festival, 'Musika na Kipaji', organized by local women, has become a beacon of hope, campaigning against gender-based violence while showcasing women's prowess in music and dance. Goma, caught in the grip of ongoing conflicts, witnessed a unique social gathering as people from diverse backgrounds celebrated amidst unrest.
Despite the volatile political climate, festival-goers found solace in music, which fostered unity and resistance against violence. The event serves as a critical platform for women like Cléopâtre to inspire and motivate others, standing as a testament to resilience in the face of adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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