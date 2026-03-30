Pakistan Sets Stage for Peace Talks Amid Iran Conflict
European Council President Antonio Costa discussed the Iran war with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan is gearing up to host talks aimed at ending the conflict, with recent consultations involving foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey. The EU is concerned about the war's global impact.
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Antonio Costa, the European Council President, confirmed a constructive call with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, discussing the ongoing conflict in Iran. The dialogue also covered the outcomes of recent consultations involving foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey, which took place in Islamabad.
Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Costa stated that the European Union is gravely concerned about the extension of the conflict and its escalating impact on a global scale.
Pakistan has announced intentions to facilitate 'meaningful talks' in the coming days, aiming to resolve the prolonged war in Iran. This move marks a crucial diplomatic initiative in the quest for peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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