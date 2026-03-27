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Border Breaches: Foreign Nationals Detained in Mizoram

Two foreign nationals, from Russia and the Slovak Republic, were detained in Mizoram for entering without the required Protected Area Permit (PAP). Despite valid visas, the absence of PAP led to their detention. The Slovak was deported, and similar action is pending for the Russian cyclist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:34 IST
Border Breaches: Foreign Nationals Detained in Mizoram
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Authorities in Mizoram have detained two foreign nationals from Russia and the Slovak Republic after they entered the state without the mandatory Protected Area Permit (PAP), according to a senior police official. The Slovak national has already been deported, and the Russian awaits a similar fate once flight arrangements are made.

The Slovak individual, aged 58, was apprehended by Assam Rifles personnel near the Indo-Myanmar border in Siaha district on March 24. The following day, the Russian cyclist was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) while attempting to enter Mizoram from the Tripura border. Both individuals had valid visas and passports but lacked the PAP, required for foreign nationals visiting sensitive areas.

The police handed over the two men to the authorities, and they have taken decisive action. The Slovakian reportedly journeyed from Thailand via Kolkata to Mizoram, intending to join a festival in Myanmar. Meanwhile, the Russian cyclist entered Mizoram by bicycle from Agartala. The case underscores the necessity for proper documentation when visiting restricted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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