Congress Promises Transformation in Mizoram's Governance
Senior Congress leader Lalnunmawia Chuaungo promised a 'complete transformation' in Mizoram's governance if voted to power, focusing on strengthening primary healthcare and education. He criticized current and previous administrations for politicizing sectors and pledged to avoid using authority for personal gain.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to catalyze significant change in Mizoram's governance practices, senior Congress leader Lalnunmawia Chuaungo pledged a 'complete transformation' if the party is elected. Emphasizing the need for robust primary healthcare and education, Chuaungo underscored these as the bedrocks of development.
Highlighting issues with prior administrations, Chuaungo criticized both the Mizo National Front and the Zoram People's Movement for misusing authority for political leverage, rather than focusing on actual governance. He assured that under Congress, governance would prioritize the welfare of people over personal interests.
The Congress plans to reform primary education and upgrade healthcare facilities, aiming for early disease detection and timely intervention. Chuaungo also accused the ZPM of delaying civic elections to tighten its grip on power, urging voters to consider the benefits of Congress's prior governance ahead of the 2028 elections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Mizoram
- governance
- healthcare
- education
- Lalnunmawia Chuaungo
- ZPM
- MNF
- elections
- reforms
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