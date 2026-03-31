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A Fond Farewell: Remembering Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. Modi highlighted Santokhi's love for Indian culture and significant contributions to India-Suriname relations. Santokhi, who passed away at 67, was a respected leader and a prominent figure in the global Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:57 IST
A Fond Farewell: Remembering Chandrikapersad Santokhi
Chandrikapersad Santokhi
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences following the sudden death of Chandrikapersad Santokhi, former President of Suriname, on Tuesday.

Modi described Santokhi's passing as a significant loss to Suriname and the global Indian diaspora. Noting Santokhi's affection for Indian traditions, including taking his oath in Sanskrit, Modi emphasized the former leader's impact on cultural ties.

Santokhi, aged 67, served as Suriname's President from 2020 to 2025 and held the position of justice minister from 2005 to 2010. He was lauded for strengthening India-Suriname relations through his dedicated public service. The Indian Prime Minister extended sympathy to Santokhi's family and the people of Suriname in this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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