Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress at Assam Rally

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a sharp critique of the Congress at a poll rally in Assam, accusing the party of neglecting the state's youth and prioritizing Bangladeshi infiltrators for political gains.

Addressing supporters in Tezpur, Singh claimed that Congress had delivered 'step-motherly' treatment to Assam, resulting in issues like insurgency and poverty during their rule. He praised improvements under BJP leadership, stating over 7,500 extremists surrendered and economic progress accelerated.

Singh expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA securing a two-thirds majority in Assam, while reiterating BJP's commitment to national development and India's growing influence on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)