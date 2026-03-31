Nalanda University: Reviving India's Intellectual Legacy for a Multi-Polar World

Nalanda University stands as a testament to India's intellectual prowess and the efforts to revive its rich tradition. At its second convocation, attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the focus was on democratizing global dialogue and fostering international connections.

Emphasizing its unique international character, Jaishankar noted the university's role in shaping a multi-polar world where diverse cultures contribute to the global conversation. This renewed institution seeks to intertwine the advancement of technology with the preservation of tradition.

The Nalanda spirit, a blend of innovation and heritage, serves as an anchor in global debates, reminding us of the human element vital in technological growth. As graduates move forward, they carry with them the legacy and ideals of India's illustrious seat of learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)