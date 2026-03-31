RBI Extends Export Credit Amid West Asia Crisis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the enhanced export credit period of up to 450 days for pre-shipment and post-shipment finance related to disbursals made until June 30, 2026. This decision, announced on Tuesday, arises from continuing logistical challenges linked to the West Asia crisis.

Initially implemented in November 2025 amidst the US tariff wars, this extension addresses stakeholder concerns about geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions. The RBI's previous relaxation, extending the realization period from 9 to 15 months, will also remain effective.

The directive takes immediate effect, applying to various financial entities engaged in export financing. Aimed at easing debt servicing burdens and supporting export activities, the RBI emphasizes its commitment to monitoring the situation and making timely interventions.