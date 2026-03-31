Tragic Family Incident: Eid Gift Dispute Turns Fatal

A tragic incident shocked the Sarwat locality as a 32-year-old man allegedly ended his family's lives and his own, following a dispute over an Eid gift.

The individuals involved have been identified as Irshad, his wife Noreen, and their two young children Ahil and Aksha.

The police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, have commenced a thorough investigation into the matter as postmortems are conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)