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Tragic End: Inmate Suresh's Alleged Suicide in Mathura Jail

A 57-year-old inmate named Suresh allegedly attempted suicide at Mathura district jail and later died. The incident occurred when he was using the washroom; he was found hanging by a watchman. Reportedly stressed over court delays and legal representation, an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:18 IST
Tragic End: Inmate Suresh's Alleged Suicide in Mathura Jail
Inmate
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Mathura district jail, a 57-year-old inmate allegedly attempted suicide and subsequently passed away in a hospital. The inmate, identified as Suresh, attended to his washroom break early Thursday when the unfortunate event transpired.

Authorities reported that Suresh's prolonged absence led the in-barrack watchman to suspect and later discover his attempted hanging. Swift action was taken to transfer Suresh to the jail medical facility before referring him to the district hospital due to his critical condition. Despite initial survival, Suresh was later declared dead.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Suresh, detained under the NDPS Act since May 2025, was severely stressed over delays in his case hearings. Awaiting a high court decision, he showed anxiety over his bail and expressed concern to his family regarding his legal representation. Official inquiries are still underway to uncover further details surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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