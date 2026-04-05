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Sailing to Prosperity: India's Maritime Heritage Celebrated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's maritime legacy on National Maritime Day, acknowledging the sector's significant role in enhancing the nation's economy and trade. He praised the commitment of maritime professionals and highlighted plans to harness this sector's potential for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:00 IST
Sailing to Prosperity: India's Maritime Heritage Celebrated
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address on National Maritime Day, underscored the significance of India's maritime heritage. He praised the dedication of those in the maritime sector who play a crucial role in fortifying the country's economy and trade.

In a social media post on X, Modi highlighted the historical legacy and the potential of the maritime industry to drive economic prosperity. He stressed the importance of continued commitment from the sector's workforce in capitalizing on maritime opportunities.

Modi reiterated his government's intent to leverage the maritime sector's potential to boost national prosperity, emphasizing the contribution it makes towards enhancing connectivity and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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