Thrilling Upsets and Milestones at Wimbledon: From Osaka’s Triumph to Djokovic’s Record
Day seven of Wimbledon saw exciting developments, including Jan-Lennard Struff's unexpected advancement due to Hubert Hurkacz's injury, and Naomi Osaka's victory over Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued his Grand Slam pursuit, defeating Roman Safiullin and surpassing Roger Federer's record for most men's singles wins at Wimbledon.
Day seven at Wimbledon delivered a mix of thrilling upsets and remarkable milestones.
Jan-Lennard Struff advanced to the quarter-finals as Hubert Hurkacz retired due to injury. Naomi Osaka powered past Aryna Sabalenka, setting her sights on the semi-finals.
Novak Djokovic's journey for a record 25th Grand Slam continued, achieving his 106th Wimbledon win, surpassing Roger Federer.