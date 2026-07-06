Thrilling Upsets and Milestones at Wimbledon: From Osaka’s Triumph to Djokovic’s Record

Day seven of Wimbledon saw exciting developments, including Jan-Lennard Struff's unexpected advancement due to Hubert Hurkacz's injury, and Naomi Osaka's victory over Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued his Grand Slam pursuit, defeating Roman Safiullin and surpassing Roger Federer's record for most men's singles wins at Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Struff In Last Eight As Hurkacz Retires Janlennard Struff Reached The Quarterfinals Of A Grand Slam For The First Time At The Age Of After Polands Hubert Hurkacz Retired With A Left Hip Injury Struff Was Leading When His Polish Opponent | Updated: 06-07-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 01:29 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Milestones at Wimbledon: From Osaka’s Triumph to Djokovic’s Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Day seven at Wimbledon delivered a mix of thrilling upsets and remarkable milestones.

Jan-Lennard Struff advanced to the quarter-finals as Hubert Hurkacz retired due to injury. Naomi Osaka powered past Aryna Sabalenka, setting her sights on the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic's journey for a record 25th Grand Slam continued, achieving his 106th Wimbledon win, surpassing Roger Federer.

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