Thrilling Upsets and Milestones at Wimbledon: From Osaka’s Triumph to Djokovic’s Record

|

Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Struff In Last Eight As Hurkacz Retires Janlennard Struff Reached The Quarterfinals Of A Grand Slam For The First Time At The Age Of After Polands Hubert Hurkacz Retired With A Left Hip Injury Struff Was Leading When His Polish Opponent

|

Updated: 06-07-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 01:29 IST