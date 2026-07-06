Red Bull's Rear Wing Woes: Verstappen's Dangerous Grand Prix Drama

Max Verstappen Described Red Bulls Rear Wing As Superdangerous After He Crashed Out Of The British Grand Prix On Sunday While Fighting For A Podium Place The Fourtime Formula One World Champion Did Not Hold Back After Crashing Into The Gravel At Stowe Late In The Race In An Incident That Triggered The Safety Car While Turning Into The Corner

Max Verstappen labeled Red Bull's rear wing as 'super-dangerous' following his crash during the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Competing for a podium finish, the four-time Formula One world champion's race ended abruptly in the gravel at Stowe, prompting a safety car deployment.

According to Verstappen, as he turned into the corner, the rear wing failed to attach fully, resulting in a significant loss of downforce and causing him to spin off the track. The 28-year-old Dutch driver shared his concern over the potential dangers, citing close calls in recent races in Austria and the UK.

Red Bull's team principal, Laurent Mekies, acknowledged the severity of the issue, assuring that the team would thoroughly investigate to prevent future incidents. Mekies emphasized the importance of driver safety and the need to address the problems faced during back-to-back races.