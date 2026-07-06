Red Bull's Rear Wing Woes: Verstappen's Dangerous Grand Prix Drama
Max Verstappen expressed frustration over Red Bull's 'super-dangerous' rear wing after crashing out of the British Grand Prix. The Dutch driver encountered similar issues in Austria, prompting Red Bull to investigate. Team boss Laurent Mekies promised solutions to prevent further incidents.
Max Verstappen labeled Red Bull's rear wing as 'super-dangerous' following his crash during the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Competing for a podium finish, the four-time Formula One world champion's race ended abruptly in the gravel at Stowe, prompting a safety car deployment.
According to Verstappen, as he turned into the corner, the rear wing failed to attach fully, resulting in a significant loss of downforce and causing him to spin off the track. The 28-year-old Dutch driver shared his concern over the potential dangers, citing close calls in recent races in Austria and the UK.
Red Bull's team principal, Laurent Mekies, acknowledged the severity of the issue, assuring that the team would thoroughly investigate to prevent future incidents. Mekies emphasized the importance of driver safety and the need to address the problems faced during back-to-back races.
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