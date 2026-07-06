Protests Erupt in Turkey Ahead of NATO Summit

Turkish authorities detained over 100 individuals during anti-NATO protests in Ankara, organized by the Communist Party of Turkey before an upcoming NATO summit. Additionally, demonstrations occurred in Istanbul. Critics condemned these actions, claiming they suppress basic rights under the pretext of enhanced security measures for the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish Authorities Detained More Than People Taking Part In An Antinato Protest March Organised By The Communist Party Of Turkey Tkp On Sunday | Updated: 06-07-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 01:49 IST
Protests Erupt in Turkey Ahead of NATO Summit
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In a dramatic display of dissent, Turkish authorities detained more than 100 individuals partaking in anti-NATO protests organized by the Communist Party of Turkey in Ankara. This protest took place as the capital braces for a forthcoming NATO summit.

Despite increased security measures, including bans on demonstrations and road closures, flag-waving protesters defiantly chanted against NATO in central Kizilay square. Riot police used tear gas to control the crowd. The detentions drew sharp criticism from various political figures.

In Istanbul, additional protests took place, marked by a significant police presence. Both the pro-Kurdish DEM Party and Turkey's main opposition criticized the detentions, calling them unwarranted measures curtailing basic freedoms under the guise of summit security.

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