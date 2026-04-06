Close Encounter: Toddler Injured at Hersheypark Zoo by Wolf
A toddler was lightly injured by a wolf at a Pennsylvania theme park zoo after crawling under a fence and extending an arm into the animal’s enclosure. The zoo emphasized the importance of supervision and stated that the wolf's behavior was not aggressive but instinctual.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hershey | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
A toddler experienced a minor injury at Hersheypark's ZooAmerica after crawling under a fence and reaching into a wolf's enclosure, zoo officials confirmed on Sunday.
The incident occurred when the unsupervised child put his hand through a metal barrier around the wolf habitat, prompting a wolf to make contact.
The zoo emphasized that the wolf did not act aggressively, and stressed the necessity for parents to ensure children's supervision while visiting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Pennsylvania
- ZooAmerica
- Hershey
- zoo safety
- wildlife incident
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