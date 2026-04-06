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Stalin Calls for Full Statehood: A New Dawn for Puducherry

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, criticized the Centre's disinterest in granting full statehood to Puducherry despite frequent legislative demands. He accused Puducherry's administration of being ineffective and urged upcoming elections as a chance for change, promising the secular democratic alliance's commitment to fuller governance and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:09 IST
Stalin Calls for Full Statehood: A New Dawn for Puducherry
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M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has condemned the central government's indifference towards granting full statehood to Puducherry. The region's legislative assembly has unsuccessfully passed 14 resolutions for the cause. During a rally, Stalin accused the Centre of undermining the union territory's leadership by ensuring the Lieutenant Governor holds the reins.

Stalin lamented Chief Minister N Rangasamy's constrained role, describing him as a 'puppet chief minister,' while urging voters to use the April 9 polls to initiate change. Referring to past promises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate Puducherry, Stalin highlighted governance failures, including issues like substandard medicines and counterfeit probes, questioning Amit Shah's 'double-engine' government claims.

Addressing an audience, Stalin emphasized the urgency for change, vowing that the secular democratic alliance will strive towards full statehood for Puducherry. His promises included devolving funds akin to full states, empowering elected leadership, and boosting employment and development through various initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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