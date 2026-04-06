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Yogi Adityanath Calls for Unified Journalism to Boost Public Trust

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the need for a coordinated approach among print, visual, digital, and social media to prevent public confusion and maintain trust. Highlighting the 200-year-old essence of Indian journalism, he urges alignment with established conduct and self-regulation to uphold integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:57 IST
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Unified Journalism to Boost Public Trust
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During the oath-taking ceremony of Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club's newly-elected executive body, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stressed the necessity of coordination among various journalism forms. Discrepancies in reports across media platforms, he warned, could perplex the public and compromise trust in the media.

Adityanath urged print, visual, digital, and social media to work harmoniously, following common standards. He noted that while traditional media adhere to conduct codes, social media must align with these norms to prevent "unrestrained journalism." The chief minister advocated for self-regulation, discipline, and ethical responsibility in journalism.

Addressing society's perception of journalism, Adityanath emphasized the media's role as a societal mirror. He also mentioned the state's commitment to combating crime and corruption and highlighted initiatives like housing and medical benefits for journalists. The ceremony was overseen by Gorakhpur Mayor Manglesh Srivastava and attended by several dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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