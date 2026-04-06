Paresh Rawal: Reinventing Roles and Breaking Monotony

Paresh Rawal, a stalwart of Indian cinema, has been captivating audiences with his versatile performances for over four decades. Known for roles ranging from the comedic Babu Rao in the 'Hera Pheri' series to villains in films like 'Deewane' and 'Daud', Rawal has excelled across genres. However, the veteran actor acknowledges that his career has not been without its share of monotonous periods.

In a conversation with ANI, Rawal emphasized the importance of reinvention to maintain the freshness in his work. He stated, "Sometimes it gets monotonous, and you feel the need to reinvent yourself. When a role becomes successful, people tend to want you to repeat it over and over. Fortunately, I have theatre as an outlet to explore different roles." Rawal expressed empathy for actors who lack such opportunities, mentioning the stifling effect of being typecast.

Currently, audiences eagerly anticipate Rawal's role in the upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan. Rawal described the film as a "beautifully shot horror comedy" with a "tight and taut script" promising to keep viewers engaged. 'Bhooth Bangla', also starring Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamika Gabbi, is scheduled for an April 16 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)