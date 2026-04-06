Left Menu

Controversial Song Causes Uproar: NCW Summons Nora Fatehi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has given Nora Fatehi a final chance to attend a hearing related to the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri', criticized for objectionable lyrics. The commission, which did not accept Fatehi's representation through her lawyer, insists on her personal appearance. The song is associated with the Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:03 IST
Controversial Song Causes Uproar: NCW Summons Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is demanding that actor Nora Fatehi appear in person regarding 'Sarke Chunar Teri', a song criticized for objectionable lyrics. Despite her lawyer's presence, the NCW insists on Fatehi's personal attendance on April 27.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the song's detrimental impact on women's dignity, dismissing the creators' claims of ignorance regarding the lyrics' meanings. Participants acknowledged the song's negative societal impact and committed to women's empowerment efforts.

The sexually explicit song, part of the film 'KD: The Devil', has been removed from YouTube following the controversy. Additionally, the NCW has summoned actor Sanjay Dutt for related matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

 India
2
JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

 India
3
Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

 India
4
Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026