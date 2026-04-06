Controversial Song Causes Uproar: NCW Summons Nora Fatehi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is demanding that actor Nora Fatehi appear in person regarding 'Sarke Chunar Teri', a song criticized for objectionable lyrics. Despite her lawyer's presence, the NCW insists on Fatehi's personal attendance on April 27.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the song's detrimental impact on women's dignity, dismissing the creators' claims of ignorance regarding the lyrics' meanings. Participants acknowledged the song's negative societal impact and committed to women's empowerment efforts.

The sexually explicit song, part of the film 'KD: The Devil', has been removed from YouTube following the controversy. Additionally, the NCW has summoned actor Sanjay Dutt for related matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)