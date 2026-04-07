Empowering Women Leaders: The Transformative Gatherings of Ladies Who Lead
Ladies Who Lead (LWL) organizes high-impact gatherings in Mumbai and Bengaluru, bringing together women leaders for networking and mentorship. With support from industry leaders, these events foster meaningful exchanges and community building in supportive environments. LWL aims to empower women professionals across industries, creating impactful leadership platforms.
- Country:
- India
Ladies Who Lead, a premier leadership and networking platform for women professionals in India, recently organized high-impact gatherings in Mumbai and Bengaluru. These events brought together diverse leaders from various sectors, enabling meaningful exchanges and community-building in thoughtfully curated environments.
The Mumbai gathering, partnered with HSBC, featured leaders such as Deepthi Sirvuri of HSBC and Almona Bhatia of Tata CLiQ Luxury, along with several others, fostering valuable discussions on leadership in today's evolving landscape.
The Bengaluru series included an International Women's Day Conversation Over Cocktails and a sustainable dining event at Farmlore, continued the theme of leadership and purpose. These gatherings contribute to shaping a connected community of women leaders across industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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