Bengaluru Police Crack Down on IPL Ticket Black Market
Eleven individuals have been arrested for black marketing IPL tickets during a match in Bengaluru. The police confiscated 28 tickets, mobile phones, and WhatsApp screenshots used in the illegal operations. Seven cases have been registered, with further investigations underway to curb future ticket black marketing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Eleven people were arrested during an IPL cricket match in Bengaluru on April 5, accused of black marketing tickets, according to police reports on Tuesday.
The authorities seized 28 tickets, eight mobile phones, and WhatsApp screenshots used for unauthorized online sales, totaling a value of Rs 4.53 lakh.
The successful operation conducted by the Special Enquiry Squad of CCB led to seven registered cases, spanning two police station limits. Further action is being taken to monitor social media and prevent such illegal activities in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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