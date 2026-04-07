Bengaluru Police Crack Down on IPL Ticket Black Market

Eleven people were arrested during an IPL cricket match in Bengaluru on April 5, accused of black marketing tickets, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The authorities seized 28 tickets, eight mobile phones, and WhatsApp screenshots used for unauthorized online sales, totaling a value of Rs 4.53 lakh.

The successful operation conducted by the Special Enquiry Squad of CCB led to seven registered cases, spanning two police station limits. Further action is being taken to monitor social media and prevent such illegal activities in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)