Revolutionizing Time: Ujjain's Journey to Mahakal Standard Time

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently advocated for the discussion of a 'Mahakal Standard Time' to replace Greenwich Mean Time, during the 'Mahakal The Master of Time International Conference' in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, highlighting Ujjain's central role in ancient timekeeping.

Pradhan noted that Ujjain, where the prime meridian intersects with the Tropic of Cancer, has long been a hub for time calculations, underscoring the blend of spirituality and science present in the city. He called for global recognition of India's scientific heritage, emphasizing the need to integrate this heritage into today's scientific education.

Emphasizing the importance of Indian languages in education, Pradhan highlighted the National Education Policy 2020, which promotes creativity and critical thinking. He, alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, launched a new platform aimed at fostering scientific leadership among students, further cementing Ujjain's commitment to being both a religious and scientific hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)