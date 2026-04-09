TMC following religion-based reservation policy to secure its vote bank: PM Modi at poll rally in Haldia.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC following religion-based reservation policy to secure its vote bank: PM Modi at poll rally in Haldia.
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