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Nagraj Manjule's OTT Adventure: Unveiling 'Matka King'

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule ventures into the OTT space with 'Matka King,' a fictional series inspired by his experiences with the gambling world. Set to debut on Prime Video, the series stars Vijay Varma and actors from various backgrounds, offering a unique storytelling approach from Manjule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:30 IST
Nagraj Manjule's OTT Adventure: Unveiling 'Matka King'
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Acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule makes his OTT debut with the intriguing series 'Matka King', diving into an uncharted medium for the first time in his career. The show, premiering on April 17 on Prime Video, explores the life of a savvy cotton trader portrayed by Vijay Varma, who invents a new gambling system.

Manjule, beloved for films like 'Fandry' and 'Sairat', shared his personal connection with the world of gambling at the show's launch. 'The Matka world is not unfamiliar to me; I've seen it in my youth and participated as an outsider,' he admitted at the trailer event.

The series boasts a star-studded cast including Gulshan Grover, Kritika Kamra, and Sai Tamhankar, blending regional talent with familiar faces in a story crafted by Abhay Koranne and directed by Manjule. The project is backed by producers Siddharth Roy Kapur, Gargi Kulkarni, and others, highlighting a diversified collaboration in content creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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