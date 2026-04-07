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Flying High: Mohali Institute's Pride in CDS Achievements

Cadet Jasnoor Singh from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute has topped the CDS Air Force List. This success underscores Punjab's efforts to nurture its youth and highlights the institute’s robust training program. Fellow cadet Sukhraj Singh Heera also secured a notable rank, heading to IMA Dehradun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:57 IST
Flying High: Mohali Institute's Pride in CDS Achievements
  • Country:
  • India

Jasnoor Singh, a distinguished cadet from Mohali's Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), proudly secured the first All India Rank (AIR) in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Air Force List.

This remarkable achievement by Jasnoor, the son of a Pathankot businessman, marks the fifth instance of an MRSAFPI cadet achieving the top national rank. His accomplishment reflects the continuous strides made by the Punjab government to fulfill the aspirations of its youth.

Also celebrated was Cadet Sukhraj Singh Heera, who achieved the fourth rank all-India and is prepared to join the 161st course at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. Punjab's Employment Generation and Skill Development Training Minister, Aman Arora, extended congratulations, expressing pride in their accomplishments and urging them to maintain a dedicated approach to their training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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