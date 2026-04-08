Strengthening French-Indian Ties: Thierry Mathou Visits Sikkim
French Ambassador Thierry Mathou visits Sikkim for five days to strengthen bilateral relations. Accompanied by his wife, he received a warm welcome from local authorities. His visit will include several engagements focused on enhancing cooperation between France and the region.
- Country:
- India
French Ambassador Thierry Mathou commenced a five-day visit to Sikkim on Wednesday, targeting the reinforcement of bilateral relations between France and India. Arriving with his spouse, Cecil Mathou, the Ambassador received a warm welcome at the Rangpo Tourist Facilitation Centre from Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sujata Subba.
During his stay, Mathou is scheduled to engage in various activities aimed at strengthening the existing ties between the two countries. This visit is seen as an opportunity to explore avenues for increased cooperation and mutual development.
Official sources highlighted that the Ambassador's itinerary in Sikkim is filled with significant events, reflecting the importance of this diplomatic mission in fostering longstanding ties.