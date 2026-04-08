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Allu Arjun Transforms for Epic Role in 'Raaka'

Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun pairs with director Atlee for the fantasy-action movie 'Raaka'. This film, supported by Sun Pictures, represents Atlee's 18-year passion project. Scheduled as a Pan-India release, it features Arjun in a stark new look, aiming to captivate both Indian and global audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:22 IST
Allu Arjun Transforms for Epic Role in 'Raaka'
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming role in the fantasy-action film 'Raaka', announced on his 44th birthday. Directed by Atlee, 'Raaka' is Arjun's first collaboration with the celebrated Tamil director, known for his work on popular films like 'Mersal' and 'Jawan'.

The film is marked by Arjun's striking transformation, captured in the first-look poster featuring his intense, bald persona with a thick beard and piercing gaze. This project, funded by Sun Pictures, has been Atlee's creative vision for 18 years. 'Raaka' is designed to resonate with both Indian and international audiences.

According to a press release, the film's ambitious scope is intended to further internationalize Indian cinema. With a stellar cast that includes Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur, 'Raaka' promises to set a new benchmark for the industry's global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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