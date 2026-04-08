Left Menu

Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on 'Dhurandhar' Success

Deepika Padukone addresses online speculation over her silence on husband Ranveer Singh's critical success in the spy series 'Dhurandhar.' Responding on Instagram, Padukone clarified her absence from discussions was intentional, revealing she had watched the films ahead of others. Singh's performances have been highly praised, with the series breaking box office records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:19 IST
Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on 'Dhurandhar' Success
Deepika Padukone
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has spoken out following online speculation surrounding her silence regarding husband Ranveer Singh's acclaimed performance in the 'Dhurandhar' film series.

In response to a social media poll questioning her absence from the ongoing buzz around the films' success, Padukone clarified her intentions on an Instagram reel.

'The latter, my friend. P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now, who is the joke on?' she commented, effectively dispelling rumors of a snub towards the film's director, Aditya Dhar.

The 'Dhurandhar' films, centered on espionage in Karachi's tumultuous setting, have broken box office records, each grossing over Rs 1,300 crore, with Singh's role being highly lauded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VinFast: Driving Vietnam's Electric Vehicle Revolution

VinFast: Driving Vietnam's Electric Vehicle Revolution

 Global
2
High-Stakes Showdown: Sunetra Pawar Gears Up for Baramati Bypoll

High-Stakes Showdown: Sunetra Pawar Gears Up for Baramati Bypoll

 India
3
Scandalous Accusations: U.S. VP JD Vance Weighs in on Ukraine-Hungary Tensions

Scandalous Accusations: U.S. VP JD Vance Weighs in on Ukraine-Hungary Tensio...

 Global
4
Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships

Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026