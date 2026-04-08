Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on 'Dhurandhar' Success

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has spoken out following online speculation surrounding her silence regarding husband Ranveer Singh's acclaimed performance in the 'Dhurandhar' film series.

In response to a social media poll questioning her absence from the ongoing buzz around the films' success, Padukone clarified her intentions on an Instagram reel.

'The latter, my friend. P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now, who is the joke on?' she commented, effectively dispelling rumors of a snub towards the film's director, Aditya Dhar.

The 'Dhurandhar' films, centered on espionage in Karachi's tumultuous setting, have broken box office records, each grossing over Rs 1,300 crore, with Singh's role being highly lauded.

(With inputs from agencies.)