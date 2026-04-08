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Mystery of Missing Trekker: Drama or Danger?

The BJP demands an investigation into Kerala trekker GS Sharanya's puzzling disappearance in a Kodagu forest. Her reappearance after four days raises doubts about her survival without food. Allegations suggest it could be a ploy to tarnish tourism. Suspicious behavior fuels calls for transparency in the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madikeri | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:50 IST
Mystery of Missing Trekker: Drama or Danger?
Trekker
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the peculiar case of GS Sharanya, a trekker from Kerala, who vanished for three days while trekking and was subsequently found. The BJP's Kodagu unit filed a complaint at the Napoklu police station, suspecting foul play in the matter.

Sharanya embarked on a trek up Tadiandamol hill near Kakkabbe but went missing until she was located on the fourth day following an extensive search by police, forest department officials, and local residents. Kodagu BJP leader P Danoj lodged a formal request with the Station House Officer to carry out a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Concerns revolve around Sharanya's ability to survive unscathed in a dense forest without provisions, leading to suspicions of a deliberate act to damage the area's tourism appeal. Allegations by Napoklu BJP Shakti Kendra president Ambikaryappa hint at a potential 'publicity stunt,' further exacerbating the mystery shrouding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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