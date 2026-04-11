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Grim Shadows in Balochistan: Unveiling Allegations of Forced Disappearances

Serious allegations have arisen from Pakistan's Balochistan province regarding enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, with recent incidents highlighted by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. Two cases involve a driver and a student reported missing and found deceased, drawing attention to ongoing human rights concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:58 IST
Grim Shadows in Balochistan: Unveiling Allegations of Forced Disappearances
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid mounting concerns of human rights violations, Balochistan has once again come under scrutiny. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has spotlighted two recent unsettling cases from Turbat in the Kech district, reviving the specter of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

On April 10, the BYC shared grim details of a 40-year-old driver, Muslim Dad, allegedly slain after a prolonged enforced disappearance. The group asserts that he was seized on September 7, 2025, in Absar, Turbat, purportedly by security personnel, devoid of judicial warrants.

Two days prior, a parallel incident was highlighted involving Qamber Baloch, a student missing since October 7, 2025, whose body was discovered bearing signs of torture. The BYC has categorically branded these acts as flagrant violations of human rights, urging international watchdogs to address the escalating rule of fear in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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