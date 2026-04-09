AI Memes: Iran's New Weapon in Digital Propaganda War

In a modern twist on traditional propaganda, pro-Iran groups have turned to artificial intelligence to craft compelling internet memes aimed at influencing public opinion during conflicts involving the U.S. and Israel. These AI-enhanced memes, disseminated widely in English, form part of a strategic effort to question Western narratives.

The sophisticated memes tap into American cultural references, presenting figures like former President Donald Trump in a critical light. With millions of views, they reflect Iran's adept use of limited resources to reach global audiences, despite internet restrictions imposed domestically by the Tehran regime.

Experts, including AI researcher Neil Lavie-Driver, indicate these campaigns underscoring Iran's ongoing propaganda war are strategically designed to foster opposition against the West. As the digital battle intensifies, it underlines a transformative shift in how countries engage in information warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)