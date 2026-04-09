Amit Shah Hails Navkar Mantra for Global Peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted the importance of the Navkar Mantra in promoting global peace amidst worldwide conflicts. Speaking as the chief guest at the 'Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Diwas', Shah underlined the mantra's role in guiding human consciousness towards harmony and serenity.

Shah emphasized that collective chanting of the Navkar Mantra purifies the environment and fosters mutual understanding and harmony. He credited the mantra's enduring influence to the 24 Tirthankaras and their followers, noting its potential to transcend caste, region, and religion.

He also stated that the mantra, a tribute to the virtues of enlightened souls, teaches complete surrender and self-purification. Initially transmitted orally, it has since been inscribed and documented in various scriptures, retaining its relevance and universal appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)