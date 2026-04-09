Haryana's Mega Investment: Transforming Infrastructure and Services

The Haryana government has approved substantial funding of Rs 1,028 crore for numerous projects spanning more than ten departments, according to an official statement released on Thursday. These approvals were made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, emphasizing the strategic allocation of resources across key sectors.

Significant allocations include upgrades in the Haryana Police Housing Corporation and Public Works Department, among others. The meeting underscored rigorous monitoring to ensure project deadlines and quality standards. Saini declared his intent to personally oversee project progress, reiterating a strict stance against negligence in developmental work.

Highlights among the projects include a significant Rs 101 crore for a main pumping station in Gurugram, Rs 109.80 crore for a new shooting range in Panchkula, and Rs 123.40 crore aimed at improving industrial and environmental infrastructure in Panipat. These investments reflect Haryana's commitment towards enhancing infrastructure and public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)