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Unyielding Faith: The Enduring Spirit of Maharashtra's Warkari Sect

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the Warkari sect for its resilience despite centuries of adversity. Addressing the Narali Saptaha, he emphasized the sect's annual pilgrimage devotion and his commitment to developing key religious infrastructure, fostering social unity through events spanning until 2039 led by local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:51 IST
Unyielding Faith: The Enduring Spirit of Maharashtra's Warkari Sect
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday lauded the Warkari sect for its unyielding resilience, noting its continuity despite facing adversities for hundreds of years. These remarks came during the Narali Saptaha ceremony at Mhasobawadi in Ashti tehsil, Beed district.

Fadnavis emphasized the significance of the Warkari pilgrimage to Pandharpur, where many find solace despite not reaching the deity's idol. He assured commitments to infrastructure improvements at Shri Kshetra Gahininath Gad, aiding pilgrim routes.

Highlighting social unity, Fadnavis commended the discipline of the Narali Saptaha, involved communities organizing it up to 2039, fostering a strong communal bond. He was joined by Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, and BJP legislator Suresh Dhas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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