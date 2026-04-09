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Marking a Milestone: Celebrating Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's Legacy

AICC's OBC department will celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on April 11 in Lucknow. The event will see participation from senior Congress leaders and social justice activists. It aims to highlight Phule's contributions and call for a scientific caste census and inclusive women's reservation bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:34 IST
Marking a Milestone: Celebrating Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's Legacy
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The OBC department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is set to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in a significant event scheduled for April 11 in Lucknow. The gathering, likely to draw senior Congress figures and noted social justice activists, is poised to be a pivotal moment in highlighting Phule's enduring impact on Indian society.

Prominent attendees include former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Telangana Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, reflecting the event's importance within the political landscape. Anil Jaihind, president of the AICC's OBC wing, announced that the celebration is part of a larger nationwide initiative to honor Phule's revolutionary work towards social equality for OBC, SC, and ST communities.

Jaihind underscored the urgency of conducting a scientific caste census that encompasses socio-economic and educational data. He critiqued the women's reservation bill for overlooking OBC women and warned of a nationwide satyagraha if constitutional rights are neglected. He praised efforts by past leaders like Rajiv Gandhi in advancing social justice, while critiquing current government policies as undermining OBC interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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