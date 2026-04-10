Fashioning Majesty: Queen Elizabeth II's Iconic Wardrobe

A monumental exhibition showcasing the late Queen Elizabeth II's iconic wardrobe is now open at the King's Gallery in Buckingham Palace. With over 300 garments, this is the most comprehensive display of her fashion choices, celebrating a sartorial journey that not only defined her personal style but also served as a tool for diplomacy.

One of the standout pieces includes the clear plastic raincoat she wore, ensuring visibility in Britain's unpredictable weather, and a dress used during the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony where Queen Elizabeth stunned audiences worldwide. These items reveal how her attire became a means of connecting with the public and signified important gestures of respect and diplomacy.

The exhibition, 'Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style,' displays everything from coronation gowns to informal attire worn at Balmoral Castle. Each piece highlights a unique moment in her reign, emphasizing her understanding of fashion as a communication tool. As Britain's longest-reigning monarch, her style choices were both deliberate and impactful, marking her as a true fashion icon.