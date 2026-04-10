Nitish Kumar's Political Odyssey: From Bihar CM to Rajya Sabha MP

In a notable political development, veteran leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, marking a pivotal transition in his illustrious career. Known for his instrumental role in terminating the RJD's 'jungle raj,' Kumar's leadership has been a cornerstone of Bihar's development.

The day was hailed as significant by Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, emphasizing the progress achieved under Kumar's governance. As speculation swirls around the future leadership of Bihar, Saraogi stated that the NDA leadership would make a collective decision regarding the next Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Santosh Nirala described Kumar's oath-taking as a moment of pride for the party, while Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav affirmed that procedural formalities were being duly followed. The election to the Rajya Sabha necessitates Kumar's resignation from the Bihar Legislative Council due to constitutional norms, paving the way for future political maneuvers.