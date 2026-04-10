Nitish Kumar's Political Odyssey: From Bihar CM to Rajya Sabha MP
In a significant shift in Bihar's political landscape, veteran leader Nitish Kumar takes oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. This move marks a new chapter in his career, highlighting his key role in ending RJD's 'jungle raj' and driving Bihar's development under his leadership. Speculations about Bihar's next Chief Minister abound.
- Country:
- India
In a notable political development, veteran leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, marking a pivotal transition in his illustrious career. Known for his instrumental role in terminating the RJD's 'jungle raj,' Kumar's leadership has been a cornerstone of Bihar's development.
The day was hailed as significant by Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, emphasizing the progress achieved under Kumar's governance. As speculation swirls around the future leadership of Bihar, Saraogi stated that the NDA leadership would make a collective decision regarding the next Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Santosh Nirala described Kumar's oath-taking as a moment of pride for the party, while Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav affirmed that procedural formalities were being duly followed. The election to the Rajya Sabha necessitates Kumar's resignation from the Bihar Legislative Council due to constitutional norms, paving the way for future political maneuvers.
ALSO READ
Chief minister's health scheme in Bengal to be integrated with Centre's Ayushman Bharat for free medical treatment to poor: Amit Shah.
Chief Minister Sarma Intensifies Political Battle Amidst Allegations
Manipur Chief Minister Vows Swift Action on Bishnupur Tragedy
Chief Minister Engages with Key Delegations on Legal and Educational Reforms
Heated Accusations: Opposition Leader Targets Chief Minister's Model