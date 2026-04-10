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Triumph of Passion: Indian Fans Demand IMAX for 'Project Hail Mary'

Aditya Sood highlights the surprising demand from Indian audiences for IMAX screenings of the sci-fi movie 'Project Hail Mary'. Despite local competition delaying its release, a fan-driven campaign ensured more IMAX shows. The film, based on Andy Weir's novel, follows Ryland Grace's mission to save Earth alongside an alien companion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:14 IST
Triumph of Passion: Indian Fans Demand IMAX for 'Project Hail Mary'
  • Country:
  • India

In India's bustling film industry, Indian fans recently championed a surprising demand: more IMAX screenings for the Hollywood space drama, 'Project Hail Mary'. The movie's producer, Aditya Sood, shared his amazement at the fan-driven campaign, which successfully secured additional IMAX shows across the country.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling and inspired by Andy Weir's sci-fi novel, was initially slated for a March 20 release but was postponed due to the buzz around a local film. After its late release, fan enthusiasm ensured a 3.45 am IMAX screening sold out.

Set in space, 'Project Hail Mary' explores a science teacher's quest to save Earth from a dying sun, collaborated with an alien companion. The film's success highlights India's burgeoning interest in Hollywood cinema, even as the country's film industry maintains its global impact and authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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