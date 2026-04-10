Triumph of Passion: Indian Fans Demand IMAX for 'Project Hail Mary'

In India's bustling film industry, Indian fans recently championed a surprising demand: more IMAX screenings for the Hollywood space drama, 'Project Hail Mary'. The movie's producer, Aditya Sood, shared his amazement at the fan-driven campaign, which successfully secured additional IMAX shows across the country.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling and inspired by Andy Weir's sci-fi novel, was initially slated for a March 20 release but was postponed due to the buzz around a local film. After its late release, fan enthusiasm ensured a 3.45 am IMAX screening sold out.

Set in space, 'Project Hail Mary' explores a science teacher's quest to save Earth from a dying sun, collaborated with an alien companion. The film's success highlights India's burgeoning interest in Hollywood cinema, even as the country's film industry maintains its global impact and authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)